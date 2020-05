BRIEF-Netcare Says HEPS For H1 Anticipated To Be Between 40.4 Cents And 48.4 Cents

May 21 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd:

* JSE: NTC - NTCP - TRADING STATEMENT

* NETCARE - NON-CASH SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSE OF R348 MILLION ARISING FROM IMPLEMENTATION OF B-BBEE TRANSACTION, RECOGNISED IN H1 2020

* NETCARE LTD - EPS FOR H1 2020 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 39.5 CENTS AND 47.3 CENTS

* NETCARE LTD - HEPS FOR H1 2020 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 40.4 CENTS AND 48.4 CENTS

* NETCARE LTD - ADJUSTED HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR H1 2020 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 67.4 CENTS AND 75.9 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: