Feb 18 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd:

* NETCARE LTD - SOUTH AFRICAN HEALTHCARE SECTOR CONTINUES TO BE CONSTRAINED

* NETCARE LTD - EBITDA MARGINS WITHIN CORE HOSPITAL BUSINESS ARE IN LINE WITH FY 2019 LEVELS

* NETCARE LTD - EXPERIENCED HIGHER THAN EXPECTED AND ONGOING PRESSURE IN RESPIRATORY ADMISSIONS