BRIEF-Netcare Says To Exit UK Market

March 28 (Reuters) - Netcare Ltd:

* FOR SOUTH AFRICA HOSPITALS AND EMERGENCY SERVICES THERE HAS BEEN AN OVERALL IMPROVEMENT IN YEAR-ON-YEAR ACTIVITY IN H1 2018.

* ‍UNDERLYING TRADING EBITDA MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN BROADLY FLAT AGAINST H1 2017 FOR HOSPITALS AND EMERGENCY SERVICES​

* NETCARE - ‍TRADING CONDITIONS IN UK HAVE REMAINED DIFFICULT ACROSS PRIVATE HEALTHCARE MARKET, CHARACTERISED BY NHS DEMAND MANAGEMENT INITIATIVES, WEAKER PMI DEMAND​

* NETCARE HAS MADE A STRATEGIC DECISION TO EXIT UK MARKET AND PURSUE DISPOSAL OF ITS INTERESTS IN GHG GROUP IN DUE COURSE

* NETCARE - ‍UK OPERATIONS WILL BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM NETCARE'S ACCOUNTS WITH EFFECT FROM 28 MARCH 2018 AND NETCARE WILL PURSUE A DISPOSAL OF ITS INTERESTS​