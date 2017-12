Dec 6 (Reuters) - Netdragon Websoft Holdings Ltd:

* Q3 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB ‍5.094​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 65.435 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE RMB1,060.6 MILLION, UP 52.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: