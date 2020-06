BRIEF-Netease Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

June 16 (Reuters) - NetEase Inc:

* JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS FULLY EXERCISED OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, AGGREGATE OF 25.7 MILLION SHARES, ABOUT NOT MORE THAN 15% OF TOTAL OFFER SHARES

* WILL ALLOT & ISSUE OVER-ALLOTMENT SHARES AT HK$123.00 PER SHARE

* WILL RECEIVE ADDITIONAL NET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT HK$3,155.2 MILLION FOR ISSUE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT SHARES

* LISTING COMMITTEE OF HK STOCK EXCHANGE HAS GRANTED APPROVAL FOR LISTING OF AND PERMISSION TO DEAL IN OVER-ALLOTMENT SHARES

* LISTING OF AND PERMISSION TO DEAL IN OVER-ALLOTMENT SHARES ON MAIN BOARD OF HK STOCK EXCHANGE WILL COMMENCE ON JUNE 22