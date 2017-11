BRIEF-NetEase reports Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per ADS $2.86

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Netease Inc

* NETEASE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE RMB 12.5 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 12.56 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS US $2.86​

* QTRLY ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS US $3.43​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A DIVIDEND OF US $0.72 PER ADS FOR Q3 OF 2017​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO US $1.0 BILLION OF COMPANY‘S OUTSTANDING ADS‘S​

* ‍NETEASE PLANS TO FUND REPURCHASES MADE UNDER PROGRAM FROM AVAILABLE WORKING CAPITAL​

* SAYS QTRLY ‍ GROSS PROFIT WAS RMB 5.9 BILLION (US $893.9 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 11.5 PERCENT COMPARED WITH Q3 OF 2016​

* SAYS QTRLY ‍NET REVENUES FROM ONLINE GAMES WERE RMB 8,111.7 MILLION (US $1,219.2 MILLION) FOR Q3 OF 2017, COMPARED TO RMB 6,568.0 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: