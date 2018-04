April 24 (Reuters) - NetEnt AB (publ):

* NOMINATING COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES PROPOSAL FOR NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* SAYS PROPOSE THAT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON APRIL 25, 2018, ELECTS FREDRIK ERBING AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SAYS CURRENT CHAIRMAN VIGO CARLUND HAS DECIDED TO STAND DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF BOARD, FOR PERSONAL REASONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)