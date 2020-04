BRIEF-NetEnt Q1 EBIT Down At SEK 119 Million

April 22 (Reuters) - NetEnt AB (publ):

* INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* NETENT - REVENUES FOR Q1 AMOUNTED TO 518 (418) SEKM

* NETENT - Q1 REVENUES SEK 518 MILLION VERSUS SEK 418 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NETENT - Q1 EBIT SEK 119 MILLION VERSUS SEK 126 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NETENT - ON CORONAVIRUS: DIFFICULT TO PREDICT EFFECTS OF COVID 19-SITUATION ON ECONOMY IN GENERAL AND OUR SECTOR IN PARTICULAR

* NETENT - SO FAR, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF OUR BUSINESS HAS NOT BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* NETENT - ON CORONAVIRUS: SO FAR, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF OUR BUSINESS HAS NOT BEEN NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK OF COVID-19.

* NETENT - CHANGES LEAD TO A REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 120 EMPLOYEES, MAINLY IN STOCKHOLM, AND ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN COST SAVINGS OF SEK 150 MILLION STARTING IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* NETENT - THIS MEANS THAT WE ARE INCREASING OUR ESTIMATE OF POTENTIAL SYNERGIES FROM ACQUISITION TO AROUND SEK 250 MILLION ANNUALLY, INCLUDING REVENUE SYNERGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)