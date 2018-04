April 24 (Reuters) - NetEnt AB (publ):

* NETENT Q1 REVENUES FOR Q1 AMOUNTED TO SEK 430 (393) MILLION

* NETENT Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO SEK 134 (127) MILLION, A MARGIN OF 31.2 (32.2)%

* REUTERS POLL: Q1 TOTAL REVENUE WAS EXPECTED AT 430 MLN SEK, EBITDA AT 182 MLN SEK, OPERATING PROFIT AT 139 MLN SEK