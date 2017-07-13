FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2017 / 5:39 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-NetEnt Q2 operating profit matches forecasts

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - NetEnt

* Q2 revenues increased by 15.5 pct to SEK 407 (352) million

* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 145 (122) million

* Reuters poll: NetEnt Q2 operating profit was seen at SEK 144 mln, revenues at SEK 411 mln

* Q2 operating margin was 35.7 percent (34.8)

* Says future outlook remains bright and for remainder of 2017, we see conditions for continued solid growth supported by new games, increasing market shares in the UK, mobile growth, many new customers to launch and our expansion in North America

* Says we foresee an ongoing need to invest during rest of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

