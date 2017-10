Oct 27 (Reuters) - Netent Ab (Publ):

* Q3 - ‍revenues for q3 increased by 12.3% to SEK 401 (357) million​

* Q3 ‍operating profit amounted to SEK 156 (129) million, an increase of 20.5%​

* Says ‍future outlook remains bright and for remainder of 2017, we see conditions for continued solid growth​

* Says ‍we foresee an ongoing need to invest during rest of 2017

* Reuters poll: NetEnt Q3 operating profit SEK 151 mln, revenue SEK 405 mln​