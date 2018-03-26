BRIEF-NetEnt sacks CEO, says new head needed to boost growth focus

March 26 (Reuters) - Swedish casino software maker NetEnt on Sunday fired its chief executive Per Eriksson saying it needed a new person at the helm to revive its sales growth.

The company, a former favorite with investors, has lost a quarter of its market value this year, with most coming after a profit warning on January 16.

“NetEnt has developed well over many years and several parts of the business are still developing well, for example in regulated markets, but the overall performance of the Group has not been as it should,” company chairman Vigo Carlund said in a statement.

“The Board believes that NetEnt needs a new driving force to reverse the trend and increase the focus on growth.”

NetEnt said that current CFO Therese Hillman had been appointed as acting CEO, and that a new CEO would be presented as soon as possible. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)