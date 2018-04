April 23 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* NETFLIX ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $1.5 BILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* NETFLIX INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE CONTENT ACQUISITIONS, AMONG OTHERS

* NETFLIX - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES, WHICH MAY INCLUDE PRODUCTION & DEVELOPMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES