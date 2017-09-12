BRIEF-Netflix CFO says the momentum of shift to internet entertainment pick up steam, helping drive our growth

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* We’re seeing the momentum of shift to internet entertainment pick up steam, that’s helping drive our growth,- CFO, Conf call

* Going forward, in future, we might be at a point where we might start seeing more budget constraint- CFO, Conf call

* Disney continues to be a great partner and will be and vice versa, I think, for them or us- CFO, Conf call

* Disney’s decision was quite anticipated a little bit on both sides maybe a little bit of surprise on Shonda- CFO, Conf call

* We would love to get to investment grade, but we’re not going to sacrifice long-term value of business to get there- CFO

* We are very close to free cash flow positive- CFO, Conf call

* So for sure, more partnerships going forward- CFO, Conf call

* We don't see less demand associated with the higher price- CFO, Conf call