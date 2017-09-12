FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Netflix CFO says the momentum of shift to internet entertainment pick up steam, helping drive our growth
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2017 / 4:11 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Netflix CFO says the momentum of shift to internet entertainment pick up steam, helping drive our growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* We’re seeing the momentum of shift to internet entertainment pick up steam, that’s helping drive our growth,- CFO, Conf call

* Going forward, in future, we might be at a point where we might start seeing more budget constraint- CFO, Conf call

* Disney continues to be a great partner and will be and vice versa, I think, for them or us- CFO, Conf call

* Disney’s decision was quite anticipated a little bit on both sides maybe a little bit of surprise on Shonda- CFO, Conf call

* We would love to get to investment grade, but we’re not going to sacrifice long-term value of business to get there- CFO

* We are very close to free cash flow positive- CFO, Conf call

* So for sure, more partnerships going forward- CFO, Conf call

* We don’t see less demand associated with the higher price- CFO, Conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.