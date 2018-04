BRIEF-Netflix Q1 EPS $0.64

April 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64; QTRLY REVENUE $3.7 BILLION VERSUS $2.64 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL STREAMING NET ADDS 7.4 MILLION VERSUS CO’S FORECAST OF 6.35 MILLION

* QTRLY INTERNATIONAL STREAMING NET ADDS 5.46 MILLION VERSUS CO’S FORECAST OF 4.90 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64, REVENUE VIEW $3.69 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY U.S. STREAMING NET ADDS 1.96 MILLION VERSUS CO’S FORECAST OF 1.45 MILLION Source text - (bit.ly/2IZxAkx) Further company coverage: