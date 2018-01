BRIEF-Netflix reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.41

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* 6.36 MILLION INTERNATIONAL STREAMING NET ADDITIONS IN QUARTER VERSUS CO’S FORECAST OF 5.05 MILLION

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* 8.33 MILLION TOTAL STREAMING NET ADDITIONS IN QUARTER VERSUS CO’S FORECAST OF 6.30 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE $3.29 BILLION VERSUS $2.48 BILLION

* SEES 4.90 MILLION INTERNATIONAL STREAMING NET ADDITIONS IN Q1

* 1.98 MILLION U.S. STREAMING NET ADDITIONS IN QUARTER VERSUS CO’S FORECAST OF 1.25 MILLION

* SEES 6.35 MILLION TOTAL STREAMING NET ADDITIONS IN Q1

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $3.69 BILLION

* SEES 1.45 MILLION U.S. STREAMING NET ADDITIONS IN Q1

* SEES Q1 TOTAL STREAMING REVENUE $ 3,587 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41, REVENUE VIEW $3.28 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* NOW PLAN TO SPEND $7.5-$8.0 BILLION ON CONTENT ON A P&L BASIS IN 2018

* “WE’LL GROW OUR TECHNOLOGY & DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT TO ROUGHLY $1.3 BILLION IN 2018”

* TOOK A $39 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE IN Q4 FOR UNRELEASED CONTENT CO DECIDED NOT TO MOVE FORWARD WITH

* FREE CASH FLOW WILL BE AROUND NEGATIVE $3B-$4B IN 2018‍​

* “ON THE COMMERCIAL-FREE TECH SIDE, AMAZON STUDIOS IS LIKELY TO BRING IN A STRONG NEW LEADER GIVEN THEIR LARGE CONTENT BUDGET”

* SAYS‍​ ANTICIPATE CONTINUING TO RAISE CAPITAL IN THE HIGH YIELD MARKET

* APPLE IS GROWING ITS PROGRAMMING, WHICH CO PRESUMES WILL EITHER BE BUNDLED WITH APPLE MUSIC OR WITH IOS

* “WE ANTICIPATE CONTINUING TO RAISE CAPITAL IN THE HIGH YIELD MARKET”

* FULL YEAR 2017 FCF -$2.0 BILLION, AT THE LOWER END OF THE -$2.0 TO -$2.5 BILLION RANGE PREVIOUSLY INDICATED

* THE $39M NON-CASH CHARGE IN Q4 WAS RECOGNIZED IN CONTENT EXPENSE IN COST OF REVENUES

* WE’LL GROW TECHNOLOGY & DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT TO ROUGHLY $1.3 BILLION IN 2018

* TAKING MARKETING SPEND UP A “LITTLE FASTER” THAN REVENUE FOR THIS YEAR, FROM ABOUT $1.3 BILLION TO APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION

* TARGETING FULL YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.56, REVENUE VIEW $3.49 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2ruVUHk) Further company coverage: