April 23 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* NETFLIX INC SAYS CEO REED HASTINGS’ FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $24.4 MILLION VERSUS $23.2 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* NETFLIX INC SAYS CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER TED SARANDOS’ FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $22.4 MILLION VERSUS $18.9 MILLION IN FY 2016

* NETFLIX INC SAYS CFO DAVID WELLS' FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.2 MILLION VERSUS $6.1 MILLION IN FY 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2F9mrvk] Further company coverage: