BRIEF-Netflix Sees Q2 Earnings Per Share of $0.79

April 16 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc:

* SEES Q2 REVENUE $3,934 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65, REVENUE VIEW $3.89 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 6.2 MILLION TOTAL STREAMING NET ADDITIONS IN Q2

* SEES 5 MILLION INTERNATIONAL STREAMING NET ADDITIONS IN Q2 2018

* SEES Q2 TOTAL STREAMING REVENUE $3,841 MILLION

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE INCLUDED $41 MILLION NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND

* “WE HAVE ABOUT $2.6 BILLION IN CASH AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED TO FUND OUR INCREASE IN ORIGINAL CONTENT”

* CONTINUE TO FORECAST FREE CASH FLOW OF -$3 BILLION TO -$4 BILLION IN 2018, AND TO BE FREE CASH FLOW NEGATIVE FOR SEVERAL MORE YEARS

* SAYS INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50 PERCENT OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS

* SAYS Q2 OPERATING MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 12 PERCENT

* FREE CASH FLOW IN Q1 WAS NEGATIVE $287 MILLION; LESS NEGATIVE THAN CO EXPECTED DUE TO CONTENT PAYMENT TIMING DIFFERENCES

* NETFLIX SAYS WILL HAVE $7.5 BILLION - $8 BILLION OF CONTENT EXPENSE (ON A P&L BASIS) IN 2018 ACROSS A WIDE VARIETY OF FORMATS

* SAYS NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10 PERCENT - 11 PERCENT

* SAYS CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CONTENT AND MARKETING SPEND TO BE WEIGHTED TOWARDS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2HDy40l Further company coverage: