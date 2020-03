March 20 (Reuters) - NETFONDS AG:

* BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT STABLE, PREDOMINANT SHARE OF THE INCOME (APPROX. 65%) ARE RECURRING REVENUES

* FALLING SHARE PRICES WORLDWIDE ALSO AFFECT THE ASSETS ADMINISTERED AND MANAGED BY NETFONDS

* OVERALL, WE ASSUME A CORRELATION TO STOCK MARKET OF AROUND 30% IN DEVELOPMENT OF OUR MANAGED INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS