BRIEF-Netfonds FY Group EBITDA Up At EUR 3.43 Mln

May 12 (Reuters) - NETFONDS AG:

* FY AUDITED GROUP TURNOVER THEN INCREASES BY 21% TO EUR 113.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 93.6 MILLION)

* FY GROUP EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR 3.43 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 1.39 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED EBIT TURNED POSITIVE AT EUR 1.16 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR -0.165 MILLION)

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAXES AMOUNTS TO EUR -396 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR -719 MILLION)

* IN 2020 PLANS TO INCREASE SALES BY 10 TO 15 PERCENT TO EUR 124 MILLION TO EUR 130 MILLION

* IN 2020 PLANS TO INCREASE EBITDA IN RANGE OF EUR 4.0 MILLION TO EUR 4