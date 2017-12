Dec 5 (Reuters) - Netgear Inc:

* NETGEAR RECALLS POWER ADAPTERS FOR OUTDOOR CAMERAS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD

* U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS ABOUT 7,300 POWER ADAPTERS FOR OUTDOOR ARLO CAMERAS INVOLVED IN NETGEAR‘S RECALL

* U.S. CPSC SAYS FIRM HAS RECEIVED SEVEN REPORTS OF POWER ADAPTER CORD MELTING AND OVERHEATING, RESULTING IN ONE FIRE FROM RECALL