BRIEF-Netgear Reports Q3 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.65 From Continuing Operations

Oct 23 (Reuters) - NETGEAR Inc:

* NETGEAR® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 REVENUE $265.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $272.2 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.60 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $296.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECT Q4 REVENUE WILL CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY CONTINUING INTERNATIONAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE AND CHINA/HONG KONG

* TAKING PROACTIVE STEPS TO REDUCE CHANNEL INVENTORIES IN NORTH AMERICA IN PREPARATION FOR AN ACCELERATED SHIFT TOWARDS WIFI 6

* NETGEAR - Q3 RESULTS CAME IN AT LOW END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FOR REVENUE, WHICH CONSEQUENTLY WEIGHED ON NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN

* NORTH AMERICA PERFORMED WELL FOR US IN Q3, THIS WAS COUNTERED BY HEADWINDS IN EMEA AND APAC

* NETGEAR - HEADWINDS IN EMEA AND APAC DAMPENED Q3 SALES IN COZ OF BREXIT UNCERTAINTY, YUAN DEPRECIATION, UNEXPECTED ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN IN CHINA/HONG KONG