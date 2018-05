May 3 (Reuters) - NETGEM SA:

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10/SHARE ON MAY 3, WITH PAYMENT ON MAY 18

* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 5.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 11.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2KuBnbc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)