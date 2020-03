March 6 (Reuters) - Netlink Solutions (India) Ltd:

* DUE TO COVID-19 SPREAD, MESSE FRANKFURT INDIA DECIDED TO POSTPONE ITS 3 CO-LOCATED FAIRS IN INDIA SLATED FOR MARCH

* CO WILL LOSE PROFIT SHARING RIGHTS OF EXHIBITION WHICH WILL SUBSTANTIALLY IMPACT CO'S PROFITABILITY IN FY 2020-21