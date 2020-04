BRIEF-Netlinkz Reiterates Previously Announced Revenue Forecast For CY20

April 14 (Reuters) - Netlinkz Ltd:

* REITERATES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED REVENUE FORECAST FOR CY20 OF A$15.3 MILLION

* COVID-19 SITUATION HAS NOT IMPACTED ON CO’S CHINESE OPERATIONS

* COST CUTTING INITIATIVES INCLUDES REDUCTION IN MANAGEMENT SALARIES AND BOARD FEES AND LOWER AUSTRALIAN CORPORATE HEAD OFFICE COSTS

* DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVES OF GROUP ACCEPTING SALARY CUTS OF 50% FOR NEXT SIX MONTHS

* DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVES OF GROUP ACCEPTING SALARY CUTS OF 50% FOR NEXT SIX MONTHS