BRIEF-Netlist Comments On Patent Infringement Actions Against SK Hynix

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:

* NETLIST COMMENTS ON PATENT INFRINGEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST SK HYNIX

* NETLIST - CONFIRMED MORE DETAILS ON INITIAL DETERMINATION RECEIVED FROM U.S. ITC IN INVESTIGATION OF SK HYNIX RDIMM, LRDIMM ENTERPRISE MEMORY PRODUCTS

* NETLIST INC - EXPECTS U.S. ITC‘S INVESTIGATION INTO SK HYNIX‘S RDIMM AND LRDIMM PRODUCTS WILL PROCEED QUICKLY, WITH A TRIAL LIKELY IN MID-2018

* NETLIST - EXPECTS PRELIMINARY INFRINGEMENT RULING IN JAN, 2018, FROM COURT IN MUNICH WHERE CO HAS ASSERTED PATENT CLAIMS RELATED TO THE ITC PROCEEDINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: