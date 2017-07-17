BRIEF-Netlist ‍files legal proceedings for patent infringement against SK Hynix in courts of Germany, China​

July 17 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:

* Netlist Inc - ‍filed legal proceedings for patent infringement against SK Hynix in courts of Germany and China​

* Netlist - ‍filed proceedings against SK Hynix based on infringement of co's patents in Germany, China by SK Hynix LRDIMM enterprise memory products​

* Netlist inc - ‍German lawsuit against SK Hynix targets sale of SK Hynix LRDIMM either alone or installed in enterprise servers ​

* Netlist inc - ‍lawsuit filed in Beijing, China against SK Hynix targets sale of SK Hynix LRDIMM to enterprise customers in china