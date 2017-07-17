FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Netlist ‍files legal proceedings for patent infringement against SK Hynix in courts of Germany, China​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 12:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Netlist ‍files legal proceedings for patent infringement against SK Hynix in courts of Germany, China​

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:

* Netlist Inc - ‍filed legal proceedings for patent infringement against SK Hynix in courts of Germany and China​

* Netlist - ‍filed proceedings against SK Hynix based on infringement of co's patents in Germany, China by SK Hynix LRDIMM enterprise memory products​

* Netlist inc - ‍German lawsuit against SK Hynix targets sale of SK Hynix LRDIMM either alone or installed in enterprise servers ​

* Netlist inc - ‍lawsuit filed in Beijing, China against SK Hynix targets sale of SK Hynix LRDIMM to enterprise customers in china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.