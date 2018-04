BRIEF-Netlist Inc Renews Stockholder Rights Agreement

April 17 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:

* NETLIST RENEWS STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS AGREEMENT

* NETLIST INC - OTHER TERMS OF RENEWED RIGHTS AGREEMENT REMAIN UNCHANGED

* NETLIST INC - TRIGGER SET AT 15%

* NETLIST INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS RENEWED RIGHTS AGREEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH COMPANY’S ONGOING PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS

* NETLIST INC - BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RENEWED STOCKHOLDER RIGHTS AGREEMENT IT ENTERED IN APRIL 2017

* NETLIST INC - SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT AS SET FORTH IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, EXERCISE PRICE IS $6.56 PER RIGHT

* NETLIST INC - STOCKHOLDERS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO TAKE ANY ACTION TO RECEIVE DISTRIBUTION OF THEIR RIGHTS

* NETLIST - RIGHTS AGREEMENT WILL EXPIRE 12 MONTHS AFTER DATE OF RENEWAL/ IF EARLIER, UPON FINAL RESOLUTION OF INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS AGAINST SK HYNIX