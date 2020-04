April 8 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:

* NETLIST INC - U.S. ITC ISSUED NOTICE OF COMMISSION’S FINAL DETERMINATION REGARDING ITS INVESTIGATION OF SK HYNIX LRDIMM ENTERPRISE MEMORY PRODUCTS

* NETLIST INC - FINAL DETERMINATION RELATES TO NETLIST, INC.’S SECOND ACTION IN ITC AGAINST SK HYNIX RELATED TO THESE PRODUCTS

* NETLIST INC - NOTICE STATED THAT ITC FINDS NO VIOLATION OF SECTION 337 OF TARIFF ACT OF 1930 Source: (bit.ly/2JP1nyW) Further company coverage: