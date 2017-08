BRIEF-Netlist prevails in Federal Circuit appeal of load reduction patents

July 26 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc

* Netlist prevails in federal circuit appeal of load reduction patents

* Netlist - U.S. Court vacated and remanded earlier decisions from U.S. patent trial and appeal board which invalidated certain claims of Netlist's U.S. patents

* Netlist Inc - Federal circuit "vacated" earlier decisions and remanded cases back to ptab for further proceedings