April 16 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:

* NETLIST RECEIVES INITIAL DETERMINATION IN INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OF SK HYNIX

* NETLIST INC - ALJ PENDER GRANTED SK HYNIX’S MOTION FOR SUMMARY DETERMINATION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT AND TERMINATED 1089 INVESTIGATION

* NETLIST INC - INTENDS TO FILE PETITION BY END OF MONTH REQUESTING COMMISSIONERS REVIEW FINDINGS IN INITIAL DETERMINATION