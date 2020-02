Feb 6 (Reuters) - Netlist Inc:

* NETLIST - ON JAN 31, U.S. ITC ISSUED NOTICE OF COMMISSION DETERMINATION REGARDING INVESTIGATION NO. 337-TA-1089

* NETLIST - NOTICE STATED ITC WOULD REVIEW IN PART POSITIVE FINAL INITIAL DETERMINATION, REFERENCED IN CO’S PRESS RELEASE DATED OCT 21, 2019

* NETLIST INC - ITC EXTENDED TARGET DATE FOR COMPLETION OF INVESTIGATION FROM FEBRUARY 21, 2020 TO APRIL 7, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/3bkZB51) Further company coverage: