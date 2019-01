Jan 17 (Reuters) - Netrounds:

* NETROUNDS, A PROVIDER OF SOFTWARE-BASED ACTIVE TESTING, SAYS RAISED SERIES A INVESTMENT ROUND LED BY SWISSCOM VENTURES & A NEW NORDIC TECHNOLOGY FUND

* NETROUNDS SAYS PÄR LANGE, INVESTMENT DIRECTOR AT SWISSCOM VENTURES, WILL TAKE SEAT ON NETROUNDS BOARD