March 22 (Reuters) - DANISH PAYMENT SERVICE FIRM NETS SAYS:

* NETS, ANT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (UNIT OF ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ENTER DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES

* PAYMENT SOLUTION TO BECOME AVAILABLE IN DANISH SHOPS FIRST; IN OTHER NORDIC COUNTRIES IN COMING MONTHS

* INITIATIVE MOSTLY DIRECTED TOWARDS CHINESE TOURISTS

FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)