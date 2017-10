BRIEF-Nets says board recommends to accept offer​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - NETS A/S:

* NETS A/S - ‍“BOARD BELIEVES THAT CASH OFFER OF DKK 165 PER SHARE IS ATTRACTIVE TO NETS’ SHAREHOLDERS”​

* NETS A/S - ‍OFFER PRICE REPRESENTS AN ATTRACTIVE VALUE WHEN COMPARED TO STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES AVAILABLE TO NETS​

* NETS A/S - ‍BOARD RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT OFFER​

* ‍SAYS BOARD BELIEVES THAT CASH OFFER OF DKK 165 PER SHARE IS ATTRACTIVE TO NETS’ SHAREHOLDERS.​

* NETS A/S - SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING 46 PERCENT OF NETS HAVE AGREED TO ACCEPT THE OFFER FROM FUNDS BACKED BY HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN‍​

* NETS A/S - ‍ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF OFFER DOCUMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)