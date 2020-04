April 27 (Reuters) - Netscientific PLC:

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - FY LOSS AFTER TAX OF £4.9 MILLION (2018: LOSS £9.4 MILLION)

* NETSCIENTIFIC-DRAWN UP CASH PRESERVATION PLANS IN CASE REVENUE DOES NOT CONTINUE AS PLANNED, OR CO FACES DELAYS IN PLANNED PAYMENTS FROM THIRD PARTIES

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - INITIATED FURTHER COST SAVING PLANS ACROSS GROUP

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - GROUP HAS OPTIONS AND CASH FOR AT LEAST NEXT TWELVE MONTHS