May 1 (Reuters) - Netscientific PLC:

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - IAN POSTLETHWAITE RESIGNED FROM BOARD AND STEPPED DOWN AS CEO/CFO AND COMPANY SECRETARY ON 30 APRIL 2020

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - STEPHEN CROWE, GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER SINCE 2018, TOOK OVER AS INTERIM CFO AND COMPANY SECRETARY.

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - STEPHEN CROWE TOOK OVER AS INTERIM CFO