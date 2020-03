BRIEF-Netscientific Says Richard Sykes Will Retire From Board Following Nine Years As Chairman

March 31 (Reuters) - Netscientific PLC:

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - RICHARD SYKES WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD FOLLOWING NINE YEARS AS CHAIRMAN

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - IAN POSTLETHWAITE WILL RETIRE FROM BOARD AND STEP DOWN AS CEO/CFO

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - JOHN CLARKSON WILL TAKE OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - ANTICIPATED THAT STEPHEN CROWE WILL TAKE OVER AS INTERIM CFO DURING APRIL 2020 ONCE TERMS HAVE BEEN AGREED

* NETSCIENTIFIC PLC - EXPECTED THAT ILIAN ILIEV WILL BECOME A PART TIME EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND INTERIM CEO