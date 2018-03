BRIEF-Netshoes Ltd Announces Full Year Invoiced Orders Growth Of 20 Pct

March 28 (Reuters) - Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd:

* NETSHOES LIMITED ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR INVOICED ORDERS GROWTH OF 20%, FY-2017 GMV GROWTH OF 17% OR 11% IN 4Q-2017 AND FY-2017 NET SALES GROWTH OF 9% OR 2% IN 4Q-2017 YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* Q4 SALES BRL 586.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW BRL 609.6 MILLION

* REGISTERED MEMBERS INCREASED 21.6% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 22.2 MILLION IN 4Q-2017

* ACTIVE CUSTOMERS INCREASED 19.9% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 6.7 MILLION IN QUARTER

* CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS WAS R$49.7 MILLION IN 4Q-2017 COMPARED TO NET LOSS OF R$26.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: