Feb 7 (Reuters) - Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd:

* NETSHOES (CAYMAN) LTD SAYS LEONARDO TAVARES DIB, IN A JOINT DECISION WITH THE BOARD, RESIGNED HIS POSITION AS CFO - SEC FILING

* NETSHOES (CAYMAN) SAYS ALEXANDRE OLIVIERI, EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 8, 2018, JOINS NETSHOES AS THE NEW CFO