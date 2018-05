May 14 (Reuters) - Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd:

* NETSHOES LIMITED ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES BRL 399.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW BRL 421.5 MILLION

* QTRLY REGISTERED MEMBERS UP 21%, REACHING 23 MILLION MEMBERS

* QTRLY INVOICED ORDERS UP 13% TO 2.8 MILLION ORDERS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE BRL 1.94