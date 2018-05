May 14 (Reuters) - NetSol Technologies Inc:

* NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES - REPORTED QTRLY COST SAVINGS OF $1.8 MILLION MOSTLY TIED TO COST RATIONALIZATION INITIATIVES

* DUE TO ONGOING COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES, NOW PROJECTING AT LEAST $7 MILLION OF SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018 ALONE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)