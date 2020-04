April 24 (Reuters) - Netweek SpA:

* FY PRELIM REVENUE EUR 26.8 MILLION, DOWN 5.6% YEAR/YEAR

* COVID-19 CRISIS COULD IMPACT SIGNIFICANTLY ON ECONOMIC RESULTS OF 2020 H1

* POSTPONES TO MAY 18 APPROVAL OF 2019 FY RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)