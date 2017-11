Nov 3 (Reuters) - Network-1 Technologies Inc

* Network-1 announces settlement of patent litigation with Juniper Networks, Inc.

* Network-1 Technologies Inc - ‍agreed to settle patent litigation against Juniper Networks Inc for infringement of Network-1’s remote power patent​

* Network-1 technologies - ‍juniper will pay $13.25 million and receive fully-paid license to remote power patent for full term which expires in march 2020​