BRIEF-Network-1 Technologies - U.S. Court Of Appeals Issued Decision In Appeals Of 4 Final Written Decisions Of Ptab Of Uspto Brought By Google, Youtube

Alphabet Inc:

* NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES - U.S. COURT OF APPEALS ISSUED DECISION IN APPEALS OF 4 FINAL WRITTEN DECISIONS OF PTAB OF USPTO BROUGHT BY GOOGLE, YOUTUBE

* NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES - FEDERAL CIRCUIT RULED THAT PTAB ERRED IN CLAIM CONSTRUCTION OF CERTAIN CLAIM TERM

* NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES - FEDERAL CIRCUIT REMANDED 4 CASES TO PTAB FOR FURTHER PROCEEDINGS TO ADDRESS CLAIMS CONTAINED TERM WAS ERRONEOUSLY CONSTRUED

* NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES - FEDERAL CIRCUIT LEFT UNDISTURBED PTAB’S FINDINGS THAT REMAINING CLAIMS OF PATENTS ARE NOT INVALID

* NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC - DUE TO FEDERAL CIRCUIT'S DECISIONS, SEVERAL OF CLAIMS ASSERTED IN DISTRICT COURT LITIGATIONS HAVE BEEN FOUND NOT INVALID