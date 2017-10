Sept 20 (Reuters) - NETWORK CAPITAL GROUP HOLDING A/S:

* ‍NETWORK CAPITAL GROUP HOLDING A/S WILL BE DELETED FROM TRADING AND OFFICIAL LISTING ON NASDAQ COPENHAGEN​

* ‍LAST DAY OF TRADING SHARES IN NETWORK CAPITAL GROUP HOLDING A/S SHARES IS 20 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍NETWORK CAPITAL GROUP HOLDING A/S IS DELETED AT COMPANY'S REQUEST​