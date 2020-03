March 18 (Reuters) - Network International Holdings PLC :

* STATEMENT ON JORDAN COVID-19 MEASURES

* JORDAN IS CO’S SECOND LARGEST MARKET, CONTRIBUTING 9% OF REVENUE IN 2019, ONE OF 2 MARKETS WHERE CO IS A DIRECT MERCHANT ACQUIRER

* NOT ABLE TO CURRENTLY ASSESS EXTENT TO WHICH VIRUS MEASURES WILL IMPACT ITS TRADING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN JORDAN