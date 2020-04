BRIEF-Network International Says Group Revenue Broadly Flat In Q1

April 30 (Reuters) - Network International Holdings PLC :

* NETWORK INTNL HLDGS - Q1 2020 AND CURRENT TRADING UPDATE

* NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC - GROUP REVENUE BROADLY FLAT IN Q1

* NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC - AT END OF Q1 PERIOD WE HAVE A CASH BALANCE OF USD 40M

* NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC - HAVE DECIDED TO PAUSE ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO SEPARATION OF SHARED SERVICES WITH EMIRATES NBD

* NETWORK INTERNATIONAL - CEO, SIMON HASLAM, HAS ADVISED BOARD THAT HE WILL FORGO FOLLOWING COMPONENTS OF HIS COMPENSATION PACKAGE FOR 2020 FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: