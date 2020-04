April 23 (Reuters) - Network18 Media & Investments Ltd :

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 601.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS 755.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* MARCH QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 14.65 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 12.31 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC