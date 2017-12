Dec 5 (Reuters) - Netx Holdings Bhd:

* PAYALLZ SDN ENTERS LICENSING & SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION & SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH PAYALLZ INTERNATIONAL LTD

* AGREEMENT TO SUPPORT PAYALLZ INTERNATIONAL'S SUPPLY OF ALLZ WALLET PLATFORM TO VATTANAC BANK IN CAMBODIA‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2AOm633) Further company coverage: